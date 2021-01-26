Advertisement

Notable women in the South-West on Tuesday scolded the leader of the Indigenous people of BiafraI (POD), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu for creating enmity and cutting a bad image for the South-East.

‘’We feel very sorry for the people who listen to the sermons of the mischief maker and the voice of disunity, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’’ the women said.

Expressing concern over the potential implications of statements credited to the IPOB leader, the women condemned Kanu for his parochial reasoning and hatred for Hausa-Fulani.

Advertisement

‘’The statements portray Nnamdi Kanu as one who is ignorant of the police hierarchy in Nigeria. As it concerns Oyo State and the directives of the Inspector General of Police, we feel very strongly, that it is very wrong for Kanu to urge the CP to flout the orders of the IGP’’.

In a three-page statement issued in Akure, the women harped on the need for unity and mutual understanding within the South-West.

Signed by the Chairperson of Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG), Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo, the women poured encomiums on Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko.

They underscored the IGP’s focused and purposeful leadership, the CP’s academic and professional credentials and her vision to set a record in Oyo State’s security history.

The women also emphasized Onadeko’s demonstrable competence, discipline, loyalty and integrity.

Part of the statement reads, “Another round of ethnic feuding in Oyo State started last week. One Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, alongside his followers stormed the Fulani settlement in Igangan, Ibarapa to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir.’’

This antagonistic position towards Fulani can hardly be described as the best thing to do.

It is very obvious that this action appeared not to have gone down well with Nigerians.

However, the order by the Inspector General of Police that Sunday Igboho should be arrested came as a joy to many.

But much ado has been created over the reported order to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Sunday Igboho.

Indeed, some Nigerians in Diaspora have attempted to denigrate the Inspector General of Police for directing the Oyo State Police Command to arrest Igboho.

For sure, the good people of Oyo State have every obligation to fight crimes ranging from kidnapping, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands at all cost but without promoting anarchy,

Forcefulness, dissent, general bad manners and unruly behavior should not be encouraged in a decent society.

Nigerians should disregard the various lies being peddled by the self-acclaimed Igbo leader against the Inspector General of Police and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police. There is no plan to stop the agenda of the people of the South-West. There is no plan to ferments enmity between the South-East and the South-West.

We commend the Police for doing what they are statutorily assigned to do.

We urge the Oyo State Police Commissioner not to succumb to the propaganda and blackmail daily oozing out of the mouths of some enemies of Nigeria.

We urge the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to ignore calls by the self-acclaimed Igbo leader in Diaspora to resign from office.

It was reassuring to see how thoughtfully the Inspector General of Police responded to the incident.

The police must go the whole hog to put a stop to the acts of lawlessness of some people in the country.

We commend Governor Seyi Makinde for being responsible and responsive to the needs of all.

We urge him to continue to support the police and other security agencies.

We also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for showing that lawlessness and brigandage are alien to our culture.

We call on Oyo youths to extend to Hausa/Fulani in the state a hand of fellowship, friendship and brotherhood so that together, they could position the state for economic growth.

We call on the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor to call this Igbo self-acclaimed leader in Diaspora to order.

Security of life and property is so fundamental. We urge the police to discharge their duties to the government and heroic people of Oyo State and Nigeria.

Lastly, we appeal for professionalism, restraints and understanding on the part of Igbo and Yoruba youths.

Credit: Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo

Chairperson of Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG)