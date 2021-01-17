Advertisement

I want to start this treatise by quoting copiously the Holy Book from the Epistle of John chapter 8 verses 1-9:

“Jesus went unto the mount of Olives.

And early in the morning he came again into the temple, and all the people came unto him; and he sat down, and taught them. And the scribes and Pharisees brought unto him a woman taken in adultery; and when they had set her in the midst, they say unto him, Master, this woman was taken in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou? This they said, tempting him, that they might have to accuse him. But Jesus stooped down, and with his finger wrote on the ground, as though he heard them not. So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her. And again he stooped down, and wrote on the ground. And they which heard it, being convicted by their own conscience, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest, even unto the last: and Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst.”

Advertisement

A few days ago an alleged sex video involving a Federal Commissioner representing Imo State at the Public Complaints Commission, Barr Willie Amadi, started trending on the social media. As disturbing as the video was, there hasn’t been any official statement from the affected person denying or confirming it. However, my article is not intended to hold brief for Barr Amadi, but to point out what I consider the extraordinary hypocrisy exhibited by some Imolites in reaction to the said video.

Suffice it to say here that I don’t support acts of indiscretion from anyone let alone a prominent personality such as Barr Amadi. However, we must learn to call a spade, a spade. First of all, it is morally wrong for one to condemn another for an act they too are guilty of. It is an unarguable fact that most, if not all those condemning and making mockery of Barr Amadi because of that video are equally guilty of more grievous acts. But because their own evil deeds have not been brought to light, that is why they have the temerity to make a cheap capital out of the leaked video.

Conversely, considering the advancement in video technology where images can easily be photoshopped to look real, one may not be sure of the veracity of that video. Moreso when the person in question is a prominent political figure who naturally may have political opponents and even enemies seeking to undo him. Nevertheless, I strongly believe that it is wrong for people who are not better in character both in secret and publicly, to come out to cast aspersion on the person of Barr. Amadi because of an unverified “12 minute” video.

It was the legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia a.k.a Tuface, who sang a song saying “no body holy pass me”. That song was in response to massive public criticisms mounted against him for having illegitimate children from different women. He responded to that hypocritical criticism by telling his critics that they are not better than him. Taking a cursory look at the above Bible passage, the Jews had brought a woman caught “red handed” in the act of adultery to Jesus Christ.

They quoted the laws of Moses which prescribed death as punishment for the grievous offence and asked Jesus’ opinion on the matter. According to the Bible, they expected Jesus to join them in condemning the woman based on the “Law”. But the Son of God didn’t come to condemn but to save. So because he knew their wicked intentions that they were hypocrites who neither loved nor kept the law, but was looking to use the law as a means to undo others, beat them to it.

He clearly said to them: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her”. Obviously, many if not all of them, had committed similar or even worse sins than the woman. Many of them may have even committed adultery with her before, and because they were not exposed decided to play a holier than thou attitude. However, being pricked by their hardened sinful conscience, they all dropped their stones one after the other and left with shame and a heavy heart.

For those who are trying to score cheap socio-political points out of this video, have it at the back of your mind that you are not a saint. What goes around comes around. Today it may be Barr. Willie Amadi, tommorow it may be you. It is only in Igbo land that the people enjoy to pull down the best of their best. Nda Willie is a legal luminary and a quintessential politician. He has achieved alot in his personal capacity, for Imo and Nigeria at large. That fact we can’t take away from him. Those who are trying to cash in on this apparent mishap, to run him down should remember the Igbo adage that says, “e gbuo dike na ogu ulo, ogu ama bia kwanu gini ka anyi ga eme”. Let us learn to protect our own, while we also bear in mind that no body holy pass anybody.

I rest my case!

Ekene Bob-Ekechukwu Esq

Socio-political/Public Affairs Analyst