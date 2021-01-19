Advertisement

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested two suspected kidnappers along Ganagira-Soba road in Soba Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan also disclosed that troops had apprehended two suspected bandits, who were part of a gang that shot at some fishermen at the Kungor village river bank in Damakasuwa District, Kauru local Government Area.

“The suspects were in possession of a rifle and a machete,” he added.

Advertisement

He also said that bandits were neutralised by an air raid at Sabon Madada.

“Bandits on motorcycles were spotted fleeing into the forest at Sabon Madada, and were duly engaged and neutralised. Other locations covered were quiet.

“Air platforms conducted armed missions over various locations of interest including Rahama, Sabon Birni, Albasu, Walawa, Doka, Kerawa, Rikau, Galadimawa, Kidandan, Kufai, Shantu, Dogon Dawa, Takama, Damari, Saulawa, Kuduru-Ungwan Yako track, Yadi, Sofa, Muya and adjoining settlements.”

Aruwan said the information was contained in the operational feedback to the Kaduna state government by the troops, adding that a suspicious abandoned settlement was sited north of Soba.

“Probing shots were fired and no movements were observed.

“Ground troops reported calm situations at Sabon Birni and Dogon Dawa. Other locations were similarly reported quiet.

“Further missions were conducted over Kampani Doka, Nachubi, Sabon Madada, Naganda, Farin Ruwa, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan, Galadimawa, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa and adjoining settlements,” he said.

The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had expressed gratitude to the troops and air crew for their consistency and dedication.

Besides, Aruwan disclosed that troops had arrested a suspect in Kauru Local Government Area for possession of a locally made rifle concealed under his motorcycle seat.

“All of the suspects are in custody for preliminary investigations,” he added.