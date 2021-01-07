Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE

His Excellency, Dr Ikedi Ohakim

Yesterday, my attention was drawn to an online publication made by Uche Okwukwu, the suspended Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo. In the publication, one Richard Ozobu who works with Uche Okwukwu claimed to have set up a timetable and schedule for the Ohaneze elections to be held this month of January.

In view of this development, I am constrained to issue this Press Release to caution Okwukwu and Ozobu to forthwith cease and desist because if it ultimately turns out to be true that they are waxing to conduct a parallel Ohaneze election, such would – without more – amount to actionable contempt of Court against them, their cohorts and all their confederates for the following reasons:

Advertisement

1, On 5th January 2021, through my Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, I brought a Suit for injunction and other reliefs before the Imo State High, specifically praying the Court to restrain Okwukwu and Ozobu from interfering with the said Ohaneze elections or otherwise taking any steps towards conducting parallel elections.

2, On the same date, the High Court issued an Order restraining Okwukwu and Ozobu and their cohorts from “interfering in any manner whatsoever with the election of officers of Ohaneze and/or in any manner conducting a parallel election of the officers of Ohaneze”.

3, The Suit and the related injunction were, as was ordered by the Court, served by an advertorial published in the SUN of 6th January, 2021 (yesterday). The publication was intended to accomplish prompt notice to all parties due to the high urgency of the matter and to pave way for the Gary Igariwey-led properly constituted Electoral Committee to conduct the Ohaneze elections without any let or hindrance.

Accordingly, I hereby warn Uche Okwukwu and Richard Ozobu and anybody aiding and abetting them that I will not hesitate in initiating vigorous contempt proceedings against them should they take any further steps that amount to disobedience of this subsisting Order of Court. Enough is enough.

Signed:

Dr Ikedi Ohakim

Former Governor of Imo State & Member, Ime Obi Ohaneze