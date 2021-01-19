Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

The Senior Special Adviser, SSA to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Vigilante Matters, Onwa Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba, a retired Commissioner of Police, has advised Ndi Anambra to be vigilant and furnish law enforcement agents with useful information that could assist them apply their usual proactive measures in the event of any insecurity situation in the state.

He said that now that insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, killings and other criminal activities have been nipped in the bud in the state, courtesy of synergy among all the security agencies in the state, including the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, under his leadership, it would be most appropriate for Ndi Anambra to always be vigilant and continue to furnish law enforcement agents with useful information to enable them retain Anambra’s status as the safest state in the country, in terms of security of lives and property.

In his goodwill message in Onitsha, during the traditional marriage and church wedding ceremonies of his son, Joseph Jideofor Aduba and his newly married heartthrob, Precious Chinenye Ezeuba, Aduba who is also Chairman of Anambra State Vigilante Supervisory Committee, reassured his guests that his men are ever combat ready to continue to protect lives and properties in collaboration with the police and other sister agencies in the state.

He therefore wished journey mercies to those who attended the marriage and wedding ceremonies from far and near, including those from London, Lagos, Abuja, Delta, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Plateau and other states, even as he declared that attending the occasion was a clear indication of love and regard they had for himself and his family.

Specifically, Aduba commended the men of timber and calibre like Sir Godwin Ubaka Okeke of GUO Motors Limited, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, the Ogilisi of Igbo land; Chief Chinenye Ihenko (Okpompi), Chairman of Anambra North Vigilante Group; Chief Ngozi Okpagu, Chief Chulo Asika, Akpe Olodi of Onitsha for gracing the occasion with their presence.Others present at the ceremonies were Anambra State Comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service, Barrister Emma Nwakeze, State Sector Commandant of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi; Representative of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Dr. Benibe Ugboko; Chief Chuka Ifejika, Onoli Oguda of Onitsha, Chief Oscar Christopher, SSA to the Governor on Security, among other dignitaries.

Responding, Ihenko and Ezeonwuka described Aduba as a seasoned police officer who accomplished his career with decorum and retired meritoriously, which earned him the current dual appointments as the state AVG Supervisory Committee Chairman, as well as SSA on Vigilante Matters by Governor Obiano.