Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters, Tobiloba Stephen Shokunbi and Emmanuel Korede Oladunjoye, to six months and four months imprisonment respectively.
The duo were found guilty of amended charges of criminal impersonation separately filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office.
The offence runs contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.
They pleaded guilty to the charges when read to them.While delivering his judgment, Justice Watilat ordered that the convicts forfeit all the items recovered from them in the course of investigation.
He also ordered Shokunbi and Oladunjoye to restitute $1,000 (One Thousand United States Dollars), and $160 (One Hundred and Sixty US Dollars) and N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) respectively to their victims.