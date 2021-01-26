Advertisement

From Ahmed SAKA, Bauchi

The presidential campaign posters for 2023 General election of Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s postersgeneral election have flooded Bauchi State major cities and the state capital.

The Kogi State governor’s posters for presidential campaign have been seen in most of the roads and streets in the capital city and roads to many parts of the state. Yahaya Bello supporters and volunteer youth groups were responsible for the pasting of the posters across the state. Posters was pasted at Wunti, AWalah Mobil filling stations ,Central Markets and emir of Bauchi Palace round abouts ,

Apart from electricity’s palls, almost all the street lights polls ,round abouts and public wall buildings are full of the Bello’s presidential posters. The posters had also seen in the front of some house, while others paste the posters at their business places. APC chieftain in the State Mukhtar Bello Nadani said “ this is democracy it shows that the people love the man as a youth and courageous politician whom they has hope that if he becomes the president, he will solve youth’s problems. Solving youth’s problems is solving the country’s problems being the majority of Nigerian population. Even his action on Covid 19 pandemic and his reaction to national issues shows that he is a man with a vision and mission to move the country forward