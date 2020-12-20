Advertisement

The South East political pressure group, the Zikist-Buharist Movement (ZBM) has reprimanded the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Uche Secondus, for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the high spate of insecurity in the country.

The group said, “We are in league with the frustration over insecurity in the land, but Hon. Secondus and members of his political clan should be sincere enough to cast their minds back to over a decade ago when PDP’s misrule, planlessness and squandermania, simulated the material conditions which unleashed insecurity on Nigerians on a large scale. We should be weary of playing politics with security.”

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Stanley Ohajuruka and Secretary, Godwin Onwusi, released by the group in Enugu on Sunday, they noted that President Buhari is concerned over the insecurity in the country, more reason why he admitted that much more work needs to be done to fix our security challenges.

The statement was titled, “Their Efforts Not Good Enough, PMB’s frankness commendable.” Quoting the President,

“I meet them, we have security meetings from time to time, they must be very clear of my instructions. Their effort is not good enough for me. Our responsibility, I said, is to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem.”

“We haven’t achieved that yet. We’ll keep on trying. We have a lot of work ahead of us and some of the things we may not say because I don’t want to compromise the security and the efforts being made by the law enforcement agencies, but really we are acutely aware of our responsibility; our responsibility is to secure the country. So we have a lot of work to do,” said President Muhammadu Buhari,GCFR.

ZBM therefore commended President Buhari’s uncommon candour, frankness and openness for admitting that the service chiefs have serially failed the country.

According to the group, the President by his statement has captured the pain of our dear countrymen and summed up the anguish in the land.

“ZBM shares the agony of Nigerians over the compounded security challenges and the trust deficit arising therefrom.”

“However, Mr. President’s statement to us recognized the import of his mandate and the responsibility of the Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) to secure our dear country from unprecedented insurgency, unbridled armed robbery, untoward kidnapping and crass banditry.” ZBM stated.

“For those who call for Mr President’s resignation and impeachment, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ZBM appreciates their frustration, worries and genuine concern over unbridled insecurity in the land. Their frustration is understandable. However, they should note that Mr. President is as concerned and that is why he admitted he has much more work to fix our security challenges. We know he is deploying new technologies.”

ZBM dismissed as misguided and misplaced, the demand by the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus for the President to resign on the basis of his own admission that his administration has failed, more so, having made a similar call on ex-president, His Excellency. Dr Goodluck Jonathan, to resign in similar circumstances in 2014.

“The PDP should please in all sincerity cast their mind back, on how over a decade ago, the insecurity torrential rain started falling via planlessness and squandermania of the 16 years misrule of the PDP. How our physical and social infrastructure were underfunded in the midst of unprecedented oil revenue. This is the foundation of the decayed infrastructure, hence the infamous Nigeria’s crown of World Poverty Capital.”

Reminded that Buhari has no reason to play blame-game after five years in power as President, and that restructuring which he shunned with State Police, could have helped to cushion insecurity in the land. ZBM intoned,

“Yesterday is the architect of today, so we cannot in all sincerity forget where the rain of gross unemployment and abject poverty started falling, otherwise we cannot locate durable solutions.”

“On restructuring, President Buhari to our estimation commenced incremental restructuring with Executive Order 10. Which surprisingly, even the apostles of restructuring deliberately ignored. Indeed with Executive Order 10 in compliance with 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. President relied on the powers vested on him under Section 5, to give life to True Federalism by strengthening the State Legislature and State Judiciary, to make them more independent, accountable and transparent.”

“This key restructuring element was aborted by governors, who want to maintain the statuesquo of rubber stamp State Houses of Assembly, pliable State Judiciary and handpicked local government councils.”

“Our Excellencies quickly formed a bi-partisan coalition to stymie Executive Order 10, thereby succeeded in hanging it in the maze of Supreme Court shelf. We need to unbundle Executive Order 10 from the Supreme Court’s shelf. Otherwise, can State Police function democratically under Governors-Emperorship?”