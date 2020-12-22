Advertisement

The Senator representing Abia Central in the National Assembly, Theodore Orji, has described those who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party in his senatorial zone as blacklegs, adding that they should prepare to live with the consequences of their actions.

He said this while speaking to party supporters after inspecting his constituency projects at Ukome Ibeku, Okwuta Ibeku and Ohokobe Afara Ibeku, all in Umuahia North and Umuariaga in the Ikwuano Local Government Areas on Monday.

Orji spoke in a veiled reference to the decision of a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano/Umuahia, Sam Onuigbo, who left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress last week.

The senator said, “Blacklegs know why they have decamped. If you are decamping, you know why you are doing so.

“If you go there and it is better for you, that is okay. But if you go there and it is not good for you, it is okay. That is politics. You cannot hold any person to a particular place.”

He enjoined anyone taking over from him in the Senate, to “make sure he or she sites projects in the constituency and to carry the people along and empower them, especially the youths.”