From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Prince Uche Secondus ,Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has flagged up Multi billion Naira roads construction projects awarded by Bauchi State government .

The 13.6bn multi-billion Naira road construction contract of four different roads measuring about 26 kilometres were awarded under Bauchi State urban renewal development project. The roads are the dualization of the 17.7km Giwo Academy to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport along Kano road; Awala Hotel roundabout to Bauchi State University campus which is about 7km all Federal Roads; Mobil roundabout to Fire Service junction and Dogon Yaro roundabout to Zaranda Hotels. Flagging up the road the National Chairman PDP Prince Secondus commended the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for impacting positively on the lives of the citizens of Bauchi State since he was sworn in as the Governor in 2019. Secondus said that he was not surprised with the good things the Governor is doing in Bauchi State considering his past track record when he served as the Minister of the FCT, expressed optimism that he will replicate same in Bauchi State. Chairman asked rhetorically, “what is the secret of the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative arms in spite of the political differences? If you don’t have the answer, I do, it simply means that for democracy to thrive, we don’t need to fight, development does not know politics, development is all-encompassing. I salute the Speaker for the cordiality.” He said that at completion, the road network will boost economic activities, particularly in the tourism sector as the famous Yankari Resort and Safari will be opened up stressing that it will further endear the state to the outside world. Secondus said that by the time the roads were completed, Bauchi will take its centre space in the North East subregion because according to him, the status of the international Airport will improve while personnel of the Nigerian Airforce will have easy access to the town and their base just as the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University community will also benefit from the road project. He assured that the PDP will continue to support any performing Governor like Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir because according to him, “We in the PDP are developmental oriented people, our focus is developing the infrastructure and the people. Bala Mohammed and others are doing that, we hope that others in other political parties will take a cue.”

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal described the Roads to be constructed as life-saving considering their strategic locations within Bauchi metropolis adding that it will also boost the economic growth of the state as more people will come in for businesses. Tambuwal who is the Chairman of PDP Governors also observed that good roads networks are very essential in the development of a people because according to him without good roads, communication will be difficult and ineffective to an extent. He urged government at all levels to as a matter of necessity, embark on massive construction and reconstruction of roads across the country because according to him the major problem facing the country is dilapidation of almost all the roads in the country.

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while speaking lamented that Bauchi as a state capital is lagging far behind in terms of infrastructure development compared with its contemporaries created in 1976. The Governor added that even states that were created many years after 1976 including Gombe that was carved out of the state have all gone far ahead of Bauchi a development he said necessitated the massive urban development his administration embarked upon in order to turn around the fortune of Bauchi. He said that the administration is not performing any magic to get funding for all the capital projects embarked upon saving, “all we are doing is being prudent in our expenditures, we avoid frivolous and extravagant spending as well as try to jerk up our IGR.” Governor Bala explained that his administration contacted and got approval from the Federal Ministry of Works through the Department of Federal Highways to be able to embark on the projects because according to him, “it is for the good of the citizens of the state. The projects are to cost over N12 billion and will be completed within the next 24 dry months.” He said the commitment of his administration to continue to embark on people-oriented projects and programmes and assured that every sector of the state will be touched before the end of his tenure. Governor Commended the State House of Assembly for supporting his administration in spite of the political differences between them assuring that he will not betray the trust reposted in him by the people of the state. The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman said that in spite of the political party differences among members who are APC majority and the Governor who is of PDP, the legislative arm is always in the support of developmental aspiration of the Governor. He said that “we have 21 APC members, 9 PDP members and 1 NNPP member all working together to support the PDP led administration because our focus is the state, not an individual or political party. Let me assure you that even these projects, the House of Assembly legislated for them.”