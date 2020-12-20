Advertisement

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra [IPOB] appears to be upping the steaks against the Federal Republic of Nigeria [FGN]. The leader of IPOB in his latest radio broadcast has made an Orwellian declaration to the members of the security forces in Nigeria – calling for the members to drop their uniforms and “join the people to work for the people”.

In return, the leader of the proscribed non-violent group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu offers to pay each member of the Nigerian security force who resigns – an upfront of two months salary on the spot. He stated that the offer was open to all tribes of Nigeria – even “Fulanis are welcome, he said.

See the video below:

He boasted that Biafrans in the diaspora are willing and able to finance all the members of the Nigeria security members until they revolution is won. “We can pay their salaries until the revolution is won”.

The leader indicated that the funds will be made available through contributions from Biafrans scattered across the globe. “We have the resources”. He vowed to pay within 12hours of notice of resignation from a member of the Nigerian police or military.

247ureports.com approached the spokesman of the DSS Peter Afunaya comments. He did not respond.