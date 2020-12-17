Advertisement

…Commends Kano Stakeholders For Unity

Following the successful conduct of our Kano state congress in the 44

local government areas of the state on December 12, 2020, the National

Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has upheld

the election of a new executive committee for our Kano state chapter

accordingly.

The decision of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under the PDP

Constitution (2017 as amended).

The NWC is pleased to report that the congress was smoothly conducted in

strict compliance with the guidelines and provisions of the PDP

constitution (2017 as amended) and monitored by the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also as reported by the Appeals Committee, there was no petitions

received thereby confirming the congress as conducted and all elected

officers therefrom.

The newly elected Kano executive which has Shehu Wada Sagagi, as

Chairman is to hold office for a period of four years in line with the

provisions of the PDP Constitution.

The NWC commends all critical stakeholders as well as members of our

party in Kano state for the unity and harmony in the state chapter and

urged them to remain united and continue to work together for the task

ahead, especially as Nigerians now look up to our party for direction at

this critical time in the history of our nation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary