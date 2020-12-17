…Commends Kano Stakeholders For Unity
Following the successful conduct of our Kano state congress in the 44
local government areas of the state on December 12, 2020, the National
Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has upheld
the election of a new executive committee for our Kano state chapter
accordingly.
The decision of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under the PDP
Constitution (2017 as amended).
The NWC is pleased to report that the congress was smoothly conducted in
strict compliance with the guidelines and provisions of the PDP
constitution (2017 as amended) and monitored by the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC).
Also as reported by the Appeals Committee, there was no petitions
received thereby confirming the congress as conducted and all elected
officers therefrom.
The newly elected Kano executive which has Shehu Wada Sagagi, as
Chairman is to hold office for a period of four years in line with the
provisions of the PDP Constitution.
The NWC commends all critical stakeholders as well as members of our
party in Kano state for the unity and harmony in the state chapter and
urged them to remain united and continue to work together for the task
ahead, especially as Nigerians now look up to our party for direction at
this critical time in the history of our nation.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary