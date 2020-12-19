The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the composition of its
engagement committee on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act as
well as the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The Committee, which has former Deputy Senate President, Ike
Ekweremmadu, as Chairman is to, among other things, collate inputs from
critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society groups
and work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and
accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and
the 1999 Constitution.
Such amendments include a constitutional review that will among other
things entrench the desired federal structure as well as a review of the
Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and
credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence,
manipulations and rigging at all levels.
Other members of the committee are Senator Suleiman Nazif, Barr.
Emmanuel Enoidem, Hon. T.J Yusuf, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Senator Sahabi
Yau, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mrs. Laurentia Mallam, Dr. Oche Joseph
Otorkpa (Youths Demography), Hon. Joyce Ramnap and Barr. Taminu Turaki
SAN, who serves as the secretary of the committee.
The PDP urges all critical stakeholders and all party members to avail
themselves the opportunity presented by the establishment of the
committee to make contributions towards the proposed amendment to the
1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary