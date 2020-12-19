Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the composition of its

engagement committee on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act as

well as the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Committee, which has former Deputy Senate President, Ike

Ekweremmadu, as Chairman is to, among other things, collate inputs from

critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society groups

and work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and

accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and

the 1999 Constitution.

Such amendments include a constitutional review that will among other

things entrench the desired federal structure as well as a review of the

Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and

credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence,

manipulations and rigging at all levels.

Other members of the committee are Senator Suleiman Nazif, Barr.

Emmanuel Enoidem, Hon. T.J Yusuf, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Senator Sahabi

Yau, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mrs. Laurentia Mallam, Dr. Oche Joseph

Otorkpa (Youths Demography), Hon. Joyce Ramnap and Barr. Taminu Turaki

SAN, who serves as the secretary of the committee.

The PDP urges all critical stakeholders and all party members to avail

themselves the opportunity presented by the establishment of the

committee to make contributions towards the proposed amendment to the

1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary