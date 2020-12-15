Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has queried the Buhari Presidency

over the unwarranted tear gas attack by the police on the sorrowing

parents of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary

School, Kankara, Katsina state.

The PDP described as disturbing that such callousness could be meted on

the grief-stricken parents after President Muhammadu Buhari, who had

gone holidaying in the state, failed to protect their children from

terrorists.

It is indeed sad that instead of going after terrorists and insurgents,

that struck few hours after a holidaying President Buhari and his

security machinery took over the state, the state apparatus of power is

being used to inflict further pain on the helpless victims.

Such display of insensitivity further foregrounds the lack of empathy by

the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and serves

as a sad reminder of how it also blamed the 43 farmers recently slain by

terrorists in Borno state, instead of taking steps to apprehend the

assailants.

Indeed, our party shares the pains and sorrows of these parents who have

been under serious torment since President Buhari arrived Katsina for

his needless holidays.

The PDP therefore calls on the Buhari Presidency to immediately

apologize to Nigerians and the parents of the kidnapped students as well

as take steps to ensure disciplinary actions on those who ordered the

tear gas attack on the parents.

Our party also restates our call to President Buhari to go in search of

and rescue the students, who were kidnapped while his security machinery

was in charge of the state.

The PDP reiterates its stand, in solidarity with the people of Katsina

state and other patriotic Nigerians, not to rest until President Buhari

finds and rescues each of these young ones.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary