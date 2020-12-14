Internet Fraudster Jailed 2 Months in Ibadan

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement nnpc-may-2020

Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced an internet fraudster, Tobiloba Taofeek Sanusi (a.k.a Gabriel Hamilton), to two months community service after finding him guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

Sanusi, the 25-year-old  who claimed to be a graduate of Entrepreneurship  was convicted on Monday, December 14, 2020 as the judge held that the Commission successfully sustained the allegation of impersonating one Gabriel Hamilton to defraud people through the use of the internet.

The offence is contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap, 38, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

The judge also ordered that the convict  forfeits to the Federal Government of Nigeria  one black  iPhone XR , one black Samsung Galaxy S8, one blue Fero Phone F1100, one Silver Iphone 6 Plus mobile phones and one Silver Apple Laptop Macbook Air.

Firstmonie-Wallet-Campaign-Direction-External-A-03-11-2020-Partner-Site-600x90-1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here