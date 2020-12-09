Advertisement

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a former member of the House of Reps, who represented Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency over diversion of five tractors meant for constituency projects.

The quizzing and detention of the former lawmaker in Abuja by the anti-graft agency followed the renewed determination of the anti-graft to track down previous zonal intervention for constituency projects said to be directly under the supervision of members of the National Assembly.

A source at the ICPC disclosed that many of the constituency projects were not executed, as members of the National Assembly were involved in diverting funds and materials meant for the projects.

“Particularly, the operatives found out that some of the projects in various parts of the country were never executed and funds allocated to such were never refunded.

“Notable among some of these projects was a particular project executed by ta former member of the House of Representatives who represented Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency, Hon Shehu Saleh, from 2015-2019.

“He inserted a project for the procurement of five units of tractors for the benefit of his constituents which was awarded through the Upper Niger River Basin at an agreed contract sum running into over N100 million.

“When the tractors were supplied, he gave one tractor each to the party chairmen of the two local government areas that make up his constituency. Thereafter, he sold off the remaining three tractors.

“Hon Shehu Saleh has been arrested and detained in Abuja. He later secured bail and was ordered to return the five tractors to the Upper Niger River Basin or pay the monetary value of the diverted tractors to the Federal Government through Remita”, the source disclosed.

According to the source, members of both lower and upper chambers of the National Assembly were found to have ordered items through this scheme and kept them in their warehouses across the country.