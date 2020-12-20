Advertisement

We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn in very strong terms, the recent shameful statement credited to Gov. Dave Umahi on behalf of his fellow lilly-liverd and coward governors of South East against the newly established Eastern Security Network, ESN. Such a cowardly statement is nothing but a shameful display of their irredeemable enslavement and loyalty to their caliphate slavemasters who in the first place appointed them Governors.

They only further exposed their emptiness and detachment from the people. At a time when well meaning individuals and groups from the entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are hailing the setting up of ESN, the so-called Governors are busy advertising their opposition to the people they claim to be leading. Anyway, they never had the mandate of the people. So, we are not surprised.

But our message to the treacherous South East Governors and their South South counterparts is that ‘the train has since left the station’ and can’t reverse it’s course. It’s pretty too late to have a rethink. The people have got what they long desired which the cowardly Governors failed to give them because of selfish political interest.

May we remind the traitors that the Eastern region cannot be sacrificed at the altar of their political interest. It’s either they key in or shape out! The East can exist without them. They should steer clear because they can’t withstand the force behind ESN.

We reiterate that ESN is not a Biafran Army but a mere vigilante group established to protect Biafrans against terrorists. The outfit is only a child of necessity born to bridge the gap of leadership failure by both States and the federal government to protect lives and property of Biafrans who are daily dehumanised, raped and killed by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists unchallenged by any security agency.

The traitor Governors should know that ESN is even beyond IPOB. It’s the people’s irreversible resolve to defend themselves against conquest and occupation by aliens who enjoy the protection of the Fulani controlled federal government and security agents. Anyone trying to oppose the security outfit is testing the will of the people, and does so at his own peril!

By the action of the Governors, it’s now obvious that the incessant killings of Biafrans in different forests in our land, the destruction of our crops and farmlands, the raping of our mothers and sisters as well as other atrocities of Fulani herdsmen and terrorists in Biafra land enjoy the support of the Governors. Maybe as the condition for their continued stay in office? But that era is gone for good!

May we unequivocally tell Umahi and his co-governors that ESN has come to stay. Since they lack, the courage to protect our people ESN has come to fill the gap. They should rather bury their faces in shame instead of ranting. Governors of South West and their lawmakers established and funded Amotekun to protect Yoruba land; Miyetti Allah announced the formation of Fulani security network to protect Fulani interests nation wide; yet our Governors were busy pursuing the agenda of their caliphate slavemasters instead of understanding the signs.

Once again, Governors, political elite, security agencies and all saboteurs should keep their distance from ESN for any attempt to resist, undermine or attack the outfit amounts to invitation of the people’s wrath. Anyone opposing ESN is invariably telling us he is the sponsor of the terrorists ravaging our land.

Those scheming to stop ESN should first stop terrorism in the country and then ESN will voluntarily unwind. Anything to the contrary will spell doom to all!

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB