By CHUKS EKE

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anambra State chapter has charged the federal government to consider the plights of the masses and listen to Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Chairman of the state chapter of CAN, Rev. Ndubuisi John who made the call during a prayer rally held at Living Faith Cathedral Church (a.k.a Winners), Nkpor Idemili North council area of the state, disclosed that after praying for the federal government, they deliberated on the contentious issues between the federal government and ASUU and decided to call on the government to consider the demands of ASUU.

According to Rev. Ndubuisi, “the church of God in Nigeria is concerned with the trend of educational matters in Nigeria .We are very much concerned about the contention between the Federal Government and ASUU as an academic body. The parents of these children in various tertiary institution are bordered these days because their children have been outside the four walls of the school for 10 months and above and the Church is much interested in what is happening in the academic sector. And that is why we are urging the government to reconsider and have a better listening hear to ASUU”.

He expressed concern that the federal government and ASUU had in the past sat in round table and ironed out their issues amicably and wondered why this particular issue could not be settled as applicable in the past.

“The Church observed that Federal Government borrows money on issues involving other sectors and we ask why can’t they borrow money and meet the demand of ASUU, knowing fully well that in the scale of preference, education is more imperative than others”

The State CAN leader who recounted the importance of education in the country as education addresses the issue of social security, enhances human factors, improves technological drive of our country, promotes economic stability, health facilities, among others, further declared: “If we down play education sector, which means we are down playing other sectors”

“There is no amount of sacrifices made by government in the education sector that would be too much.The situation is causing embarrassing not only in Nigeria but at an international levels”, he lamented.