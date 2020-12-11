Advertisement

Communiqué at the End of the PDP National Youth Summit, South East

Edition, held at the Amazon Multipurpose Event Center, Awka, Anambra

state.

We the youths of the South East geo-political zone, after extensive and

very robust engagements and deliberations availed us by the PDP National

Youth Forum held here in Akwa, Anambra state, state as follows:

1. Commend the National Working Committee of the PDP, under the able

leadership of Prince Uche Secondus, for convoking this all-important

National Youth Summit, which has reawakened discussions and strategies

for greater involvement of the youths in governance, political

leadership, and party administration in our country.

2. Recognize the unprecedented involvement of the youths at very top

levels of governance and political leadership by successive PDP

administrations, in addition to the roles played by the PDP in youth

development and leadership mentoring since 1999.

3. Lament that the gains achieved by the PDP in youth involvement in

governance and political leadership have all been eroded by the APC

administration leading to utter relegation of the youths and

consequential negative effect on youth development and governance.

4. Note that the PDP action plan on youth in governance and leadership

is enshrined in the PDP manifesto, which makes it the best platform for

youth participation in governance and political leadership.

5. Unanimously resolves to consolidate discussions on the platform of

the PDP for greater youth participation particularly as the nation

prepares for the 2023 general election as well as the 2021 governorship

election in Anambra state.

6. Resolve to forcefully support and work with the PDP in the

Presidential, governorship, federal, and state legislative elections in

2023.

7. Resolve to support and work for the PDP in the 2021 governorship

election in Anambra state.

8. Call for greater participation of the Southeast youths in all

processes leading particularly to the nomination of a PDP Presidential

candidate in the 2023 election.

9. Urge the PDP to commence a massive online registration for millions

of youths that are eager to carry the PDP cards as registered members of

the party ahead of 2023 elections.

10. Further urge the PDP to consider the southeast in the conversations

for nomination of candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

11. Commend the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC for its effort in convoking

the summit and request a continuous youth conversation ahead of 2023

general elections and 2021 Anambra governorship election.

12. Commend the PDP National Youth Leader, Comrade S. K. E. Udeh-Okoye,

for his ideological driven leadership of the PDP Youth Directorate that

has brought about this current continuous discussion and assessment of

youth participation in politics and governance. This is a first of its

kind in political party youth administration in Nigeria, and is highly

commendable.

13. Call on the party to make nomination forms free for all young

persons, 21 to 31 years, vying for an elective position on the platform

of the PDP.