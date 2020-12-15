The speaker of the Kano state House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa and his the house Majority Leader, have resigned their positions.

DailyNews24 reports that Member representing Doguwa, Salisu Ibrahim who confirmed the incident to Daily News 24 says the speaker resigned for personal reasons while the majority leader is yet to speak on his own reasons.

The resignation letters were received at 1:08am Tuesday by the Kano Assembly.

“The speaker resigned on his own personal reason according to his resignation letter sent to the 9th Assembly platform at 1:08am while the majority leader did not give reason for his resignation” Hon. Salisu Ibrahim said.

A new speaker and majority leader according to Hon. Doguwa would emerge during plenary later in the day.

