Brentex Petroleum Services Ltd/China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CPP), a consortium executing the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project said it will deliver the project on schedule and using the same cost.

President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2020, flagged off the 40-inch by 614 kilometre gas pipeline project with a 24-month timeline completion period.

The Executive Vice Chairman of Brentex/CPP Consortium, Mr. Sani Abubakar, disclosed this during an inspection of the site and line pipe stack yard in Dankande, Kaduna state, by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari.

“We know the significance of this project to the Federal Government in terms of creating jobs, powering the economy and engendering the nation’s industrialization. We assure Nigerians that we will live up to our billing by delivering the project on time and within cost,” Abubakar said.

He also said the consortium will build a pipeline academy that will afford Nigerians and others the opportunity to learn about welding and other pipeline construction operations.