From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi



Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 20 hoodlums that attacked Bauchi commutee security outfit and nine armed robbery suspects.



A statement by Police public Relations Officer DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil which was distributed to reporters in Bauchi over the weekend stated that Police received information from reliable sources that, some hoodlums about twenty in numbers went and attacked office of committee security members (‘Yan Committee) located at Kofar Dumi Bauchi and burn their Hilux Van, while six of the security committee members sustained various degree of injuries and they were rushed to Bauchi State Specialist Hospital for treatment. on receipt of the complaint, CP charged the tactical team of the Command to arrest perpetrators.



He said “The team led by commander RSS swung into action carried out series of raid at criminal hideout, flashpoints and black sports and arrested the suspects in connection to the crime that included Mubarak Hashim ‘m’ of Karofi ,Umar Ibrahim (AKA) Dan Kwaram ‘m’ ,Khalid Ibrahim ‘m’ of unguwan Bauchi ,Yahaya Ibrahim ‘m’ of Unguwan Bauchi,Mohammed Sani (AKA) Mai Laya ‘m’ of Kofar Dumi ,Abdulmajeed Muktar (AKA) Dila ‘m’ of Saman karofi,Abubakar Dahiru ‘m’ of Augunwan Gado Bauchi,Mustapha Muhammed (AKA) Maidala ‘m’ of Sabuwar Kasuwa ,Suleiman Suleiman (AKA) Babaji ‘m’ of Kasuwar Fada ,Muktar Abdullahi ‘m’ (AKA) Junior,Naziru Jibrin ‘m’ (AKA) Grap,Musa Bala (AKA) Army ,Abubakar Bala (AKA) Gashi, Isiyaku Adamu (AKA) Na Malama ,Nazir Isma’ila (AKA) Ola ,Abubakar Sanusi (AKA) Abba ,Adamu Ahmad (AKA) Ado ,Rabi’u Umar (AKA) Rabson , and Bashir Yahaya (AKA) Basho.”He said all suspects mentioned above will be profile and charged to court immediately.



DSP Wakil said Police recivred credible information from Gudum Hausawa villagers that Gangs of Armed Robbers storm into Gudum Hausawa and I.D.C Zango area of Bauchi on mob act.



He said “On receipt of the information DPO ‘D’ Division led a team of patrol swung into action Arrest Nine suspects that included Ahmed Umar ‘m’ age 22yrs,Mohammed Danladi ‘m’ age 20yrs,Abdulsalam Ali ‘m’ age 22yrs.Abdulmumni Zakari Ya’u ‘m’ age 18yrsUmar Aliyu ‘m’ age 21yrs,Ibrahim Ahmed ‘m’ age 21yrs ,Ahmed Adamu ‘m’ age 18yrs Usman Yunusa ‘m’ age 18yrs, and Basiru Sabo ‘m’ age 18yrs all of Bauchi State.” Wakil said Police recovered Exhibits that included Nine (9) Set of wrappers ,Five (5) Yard of shedda, Three (3) Laptops ,One (1) Electric iron ,Three (3) Set of Mobile Phones Two (2) Jincheng Ladies’ Motorcycle ,Sum of N90,000 Cash,Charms Seven (7) Cutlasses ,One (1) Knife Jewelries and rings ,One (1) pair of Shoe “He said other suspects escape to unknown destination, and is on top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspects.



Wakil said the Commissioner of Police CP Lawan Tanko Jimeta vowed to stem the state of hoodlums who foment troubles and threaten peace and security of public.

He said the Command make emphasis that safety and security is not only the sole responsibility of security agencies alone, urged members of the public to play a vital role towards ensuring peace by availing the Police with useful information that will be instrumental to unbundling criminal acts and tendencies.