Senior Army Officers stormed Nnewi for the burial of late General Samuel Momah on Friday October 30, 2020. The military delegation was officially led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, represented by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General L A Adegboye .

The Pall Bearers at the event include Major General J.S Malu (Director, Defense Standars and Evaluation), Major General JC Egbudom (Commandant Nigerian Army Engineering Schools), Major General S A Yaro( Director Nigerian Army Welfare Board), Major General H.E Ayamasowe (Fmr Registrar, Nigeria Defense Academy)) Major General C.O Ofoche ( Director of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters) and Major General I B Fakrougha (Commandant Women Corps ).

Other senior officers at the event include Brigadier General JS Maina (Director of Militry Intelligence 82 Division, Enugu), Col A I M Lapai (Commander Military Cantonment Onitsha), Col C I Nwaonyi (Commander Nigerian Army Provost Corps 82 Div), Col AA Yusuf (Director Army Public Relations 82 Div, Enugu)

Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi Rtd (Security Adviser to Gov Willie Obiano) was present to pay homage while the bestman to lat General Momah, Major Aloy Akpuaka Rtd was represented by Barrister AE Okpala

The Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano was represented by Professor Solo Chukwulobe (Seretary to State Government).

Other diginaties at the event include Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, (Minister of Science and Technology),Dr Chris Ngige (Minister of Labour) Dr Anakwenze (Chirman World Igbo Congress), Rev Obinna Akukwe (Director General, Igbo Mandate Congress), Barrister Emejulu Okpalaukwu (Chairman, Igbo-Ohanaeze Integrity Groups) Igwe Mbamalu Okeke of Abagana, Dr Ife Etiaba amongst others.

In his tribute, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai described late Major General Momah as an excellent army engineer who believed in the unity of the nation and worked tirelessly for a unified nation.He sent condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Nigerian Army.

The enthusiastic crowd at the burial commended the solidarity senior military officers from all indigenous nationalities showed their late colleague and expressed faith in the unity of the nation. They expressed belief in their speeches in the unity of the nation and wished the Momah family the grace to bear the loss. Th

The St Stephen Anglican Church, Umudim Nnewi, was filled with military officers from all tribes in Nigeria who took over traffic control around Nnewi all through to the family house. The funeral service was presided over by some Bishops including Rt Rev Ndubuisi Obi, Bishop of Nnewi .

The Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress, Rev Obinna Akukwe has commended the military for showing solidarity with an illustrious colleague who distinguished himself in service to nation. He praised the military for acting as one, despite ethnic and tribal differences and extolled the exploits of numerous serving Army Generals of Igbo extraction that have remained committed to the unity of the nation despite provocations from secessionist groups.

Major General Momah from Okpunegwu, Umudim, Nnewi was former Commandant of Nigerian Army Engineering Corps, Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, Minister of Science and Technology and member of Provisional Ruling Council. He served as Minister during Abacha and Abdulsalami tenures as military president.