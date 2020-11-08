Advertisement

-Beer worth over N200 million confiscated

-Hisbah gets salary increment and new uniform soon

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed One million,nine hundred and seventy five thousand bottles of beer confiscated within Kano metropolis.

Speaking during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, Gov.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said that consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person is forbidden in Islam

“Even in Kano we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the State “Ganduje emphasised.

Represented by his Deputy Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, he said that the Hisbah Board was established with the aim of preventing evil social acts in the society.

He explained that as part of his administration’s effort of enhancing the welfare of the Hisbah, before this year 2020 runs out, there would be a salary increase and new uniform for them.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties..therefore I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue give you all the support you need to succeed ” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina said that the beer confiscated is worth over N200 million.

He further said that the board got a court order to destroy over 20 trucks of alcohol.

Ibn Sina while expressing the appreciation of the support given to them by the State Government, assured that the Hisbah would not relent in its fight against immoral acts,that are destroying society.