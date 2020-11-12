Advertisement

This is not the best of times for hoodlums who specialized in snatching, theft and selling of stolen handsets in Kano Police have launched manhunt on them, arresting 60, while recovering hundreds of handsets forcefully disposed from their rightful owners by bandits and hoodlums.

Determined to stamp out the crime which regrettably gained prominence in the ancient commercial city in recent times, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, on Thursday, organized one-day synergy workshop for Handset marketers in the state, where they were enlightened on the need to collaborate with security agencies in fighting the ugly trend.

In his remarks during a one-day sensitization workshop for Handset Marketers, organized by Kano state Police Command, in collaboration with Kano state Community Policing Committee (SCPC), the Chief Crime Buster, said the N500 Million Worth security tracker purchased by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration, has efficiently aided in recovery of stolen handsets.

According to him, the security tracker which is also being utilized by neighbouring states of Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, zamfara and Sokoto, has been very useful in the fight against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities.

The Police Boss, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. Balarabe Sule, said persistent public outcry around Dan Agundi , Olusegun Obasanjo Way and Rijir Lemo axis, prompted the police to swing into action and clamped down on the hoodlums.

According to him, in recent times, police in Kano have recovered hundreds of stolen handsets within and outside the state through tracking.

He added the the idea behind the workshop was born out of security challenges posed by indiscriminate snatching and theft of handsets within Kano City, lately.

He further stated that, “we organized this sensitization lecture to synergize with the marketers and sellers of handsets. Our target is to sensitize them, educate them and let them know how to discover and recognize hoodlums who approach them with snatched and stolen handsets.

” We have enlightened them not to buy used or second hand phones. If they must buy, they must have to ensure that the seller come with the original receipts, original packets of the handsets and other evidence that can prove that he is actually the owner.

“We are discouraging handset marketers form buying used handsets, we are discouraging the general public from buying used handsets because of the security implication.

” This is so because, most of these handsets were either stolen or snatched, seized by kidnappers and bandits. When you buy them, that means you may be buying trouble. In most cases, these crimes happen outside Kano, but Kano being a very big market and commercial hub of the North, these Criminals come here to sell them.”

The Commissioner of Police who spoke to journalists shortly after the workshop held at the Police Officers Mess, Bompai, said the handset marketers have agreed to work with the police and sister security agencies to help clampdown of hoodlums specialized in selling stolen handsets.

“They have agreed to work with the police. They have agreed to provide police with useful information on stolen handsets and bandits who engage in doing so.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Kano Farm Centre GSM Market, Tijjani Musa Mohammed, said already, his executive has held meetings with members on the need to expose hoodlums who bring stolen handsets for them to buy.

He promised to synergize with police towards ensuring that handset theft, snatching and sell of stolen handsets become a thing of the past in Kano.

During the workshop christened: “Fighting the Menace of Mobile Handsets Theft and Snatching in Kano State,” papers were presented, educating the participants on ways to identify handset snatchers, thieves and stolen handsets.

CSP Adamu Babayo Sambo took the participants on, “Issues of Handset Robbery/Snatching in Kano state,” while CSP Musa Mohammed Ningi lectured on, “Offences Related to Buying and Selling of Used Mobile Handsets.

DSP Balarabe Mohammed spoke on,”Roles of Thugs in Handset Snatching and Robbery, Nature of Thugs a development How to Identify Them, while SP Bala Mohammed looked at the,”Cooperation Between the Police a d Ha dare Marketers: Roles of Marketers in Reducing the Menace of Mobile Handset Snatching and Theft.