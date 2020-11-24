Advertisement

In an effort to lend more credence and efficiency in the payment of foreign scholarship to students, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has directed the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, under Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, to monitor the payment for Kano students in France.

The sum of Sixty Seven Million Five Hundred and Seventeen Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty Six Naira (N67,517,586.00) has been released as counter-fund Kano students under Kano-French Government Scholarship Programme.

He mandated the Commission to monitor the process.

It could be recalled that Kano state government and French Embassy in Nigeria entered into agreement, called “Kano/France Joint Scholarship Programme” where lecturers from tertiary institutions in the state are sent to further their studies to Masters and PhD programmes.

Some of them proceeded to Doctorate Degrees after successful completion of their Masters Degrees. Lecturers are selected, based on merit, from state-owned universities and other institutions of higher learning, like Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (KUST), Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State Polytechnic, among others.

Governor Ganduje in February, 2020 also approved the release and disbursement of the total sum of One Hundred Million Naira (N100m), for the payment of those fees, ensuring that, “The state government will not relent in her effort to make sure that our students undergo their studies undisturbed.”

Some of the French institutions that, Kano students run their programmes are University of Lyon, Ecole Central Nantes, University of Bourgogne, Nice Sophia Antipolis, EPITA Paris, University of Paris Sud, University of Paris Sacley among others.