Advertisement

…dedicates 5,500 seaters Church cathedral Thursday

THE Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Reverend Godfrey Onah has warned catholic faithful to ensure they wear facemask to church and observe COVID-19 protocols as directed by both World Health Organisation WHO and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain the spread of the virus.

This came as the church is now set for the dedication of 5,500 seaters Church Cathedral on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The cathedral which is situated along Enugu Road, Nsukka town, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State overseas Catholic deaneries and parishes under Nsukka Social Cultural zone comprising of seven local governments; Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Udenu, Uzo-Uwani, Isi-Uzo and Igbo-Etiti local governments.

Bishop Onah gave the advise during Presbyterian meeting with the Catholic priests in the diocese.

He directed that all participants in the dedication Holy Mass must wear face mask before he or she would be allowed entrance.

The Vicar General of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Amuluche Nnamani, had earlier in a briefing on the dedication ceremony, told journalists that the 5,500 seaters cathedral took 29 years to build.

Fr. Nnamani, disclosed that the diocese which begun as Nsukka Catholic Parish in 1932 now boasts of 197 parishes, adding that it became a diocese in 1990.

According to him, “Francis Okobo the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese who was consecrated the First Bishop of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese on January 6, 1991 at St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome and installed on 2 February 1991 started the cathedral building.

“Okobo reigned until 13 April 2013 when Pope Francis appointed Godfrey Igwebuike Onah as the second bishop of Nsukka Diocese, how took over the building and by the grace of God, come Thursday, 19 November this year the cathedral will be dedicated.

“The cathedral was about 5500 capacity, well equipped with other components for non liturgical use.

“We thank the Catholic faithful in Nsukka diocese, good spirited individuals and organisations for their massive financial and moral support.

“This cathedral after dedication will represent the image of Nsukka,” he said.

Nnamani who is also the chaplain of Saint Peter’s Catholic Chaplaincy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that the diocese has put machineries in motion to ensure that the event and invited guests will observe strict COVID-19 protocol.