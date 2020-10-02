Advertisement

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has said that Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political leanings need to develop a new mindset for the country to attain greatness.

Onaga who spoke Wednesday while briefing journalists on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria as an independent nation, noted that the biggest impediment in achieving Nigeria’s greatness is corruption and nepotism.

The clergy said that Nigeria would realise its potentials when everyone changed their ways of life, adding that the problem with the country was not all about the political class.

“Things are wrong and all of us are involved. Every Nigerian should change and do good for the growth of the nation,” he said.

Onaga said that corruption remain the greatest impediment to achieving the needed development and progress in the country.

He said that every fabric of the Nigerian society seemed to be involved in one corrupt act or the other.

“Corruption has taken another dimension in the country and seemed to have been institutionalised. It is unfortunate that we are allowing it to be part of us,” he said.

Onaga, however, said that all hope was not lost due to the resilience of Nigerians when they want to turn things around.

He said that the fact that the country had pulled through some difficult periods without disintegration was something to cheer about.

He charged governments at all levels to take seriously issues that border on security and infrastructural reforms in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

The clergy said that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu would as part of the Independence anniversary organise a special Eucharist on Oct. 1.

“At the beginning of September, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria suggested that we pray for the prevailing insecurity in parts of the country.

“The prayer will be ending today but but tomorrow will be a special Eucharist for Independence and with God on our side, we shall surmount all our problems,” he said.