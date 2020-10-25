Advertisement

“IPOB did not kill any soldier, IPOB did not come out, but because our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu supports youth’s protest throughout Nigeria” stated the publicity secretary to the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], Emma Powerful while responding to questions from 247ureports.com over publications in the print media alleging the proscribed group had engaged in gun battle with Nigerian security officers in Oyigbo, Rivers State.

The Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Wike had recently reinforced the proscription of the Biafra agitation group following allegations of having infiltrated the ENDSARS protest. Wike had alleged the leaders of IPOB in Rivers State had taken over the peaceful protest and had engaged in violent confrontation with the military and the Nigerian police. He claims IPOB was responsible for the death of up to ten soldiers and six police officers.

To the effect, Gov Wike placed a bounty on the head of the zonal leader of IPOB in Rivers State at N50million, declaring him wanted. The leader has since gone underground.

Oyigbo community remains tense.