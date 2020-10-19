Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

As End SARS Protest continues across the nation, Benue Youths, on Monday, took their protest to Government House, in Makurdi the state capital, to drum home their support.

Our correspodent reports that End SARS protests started last Saturday morning with the protesters gathering at the IBB Square in the High Level area of the town from where they march through major roads in the town creating serious gridlock around the town.

The youths who converged in front of Government House at about 2pm conducted themselves peacefully as they chanted and danced to solidarity songs.

Most of the protesters bore placards and banners with inscription such as “i-Phone is Not A Crime”, “End Police Brutality”, “End SARS Now”, “Reform Nigeria”, “Lazy Youths Are Tired on The Street”, “Sack Service Chiefs Now”, “Nigerians Want Their Country Back”, “Reform the Police” among others.

Speaking, the spokesperson for the youths, Mr Orduen Ikon said the Benue Youths are on the street to protest and call for an end to police brutality.

“We have marched round Makurdi and we are now in government House to send our message through to the federal government and we are happy that our Governor is here to receive us”.

Ikon who enumerated their demands said “we are calling on the federal government to reform the Nigerian police, End SARS because the citizens are suffering in their hands and we want good Governance,” he added.

Receiving the protesters, Governor Samuel Ortom appreciated Benue Youths for their actions especially demanding an end to bad governance, end corruption, end economic hardship and also for remaining peaceful and orderly throughout the protest.

Ortom said globally, a democratic system of government allows for freedom of speech, of expression and association and hence they have done no wrong.

“This country belongs to those who are leaders but you the youths have no stake in the is country. So it is your right to make sure that everything is moving in the right direction because if we don’t get it right, you, the youths, will suffer the most.”

He expressed his total support to their agitation saying the leaders must find ways to correct all the anormalies to ensure better future for Nigerians.

Ortom said they had met as Governors and recommended to the President to, immediately, begin to do things that will make the people to go back to their home.

“The insecurity and economic hardship is too much and where we are going, we cannot survive. We must try to turn things around. I stand with you and Mr President must hear this message. Continue to be peaceful and don’t allow yourselves to be messed up,” he said

He further thanked the security officers for ensuring the safety of all protesters.