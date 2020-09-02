Advertisement

Plateau state has continued to lead in Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 239 new infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

The health agency said that 10 deaths were recorded in country.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The public health agency noted that till date, 54, 247 cases have been confirmed, 42,010 cases discharged and 1,023 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the 239 new cases were reported from 15 states.

The NCDC said that out of the 239 new cases, Plateau state continued to top the list with 116 infections, followed by FCT with 33.

Among others were Lagos – 19, Ekiti – 12, Kaduna – 11, Ogun – 11, Ebonyi – 8, Benue – 7, Abia – 5, Delta -5, Ondo – 4, Edo – 3, Imo – 2, Osun – 2 and Bauchi – 1.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to take responsibility.

“Remember the actions you take determine how people around you will be affected by COVID-19.

“It is very important to exercise caution and take responsibility: wear a face mask in public, practices hand/respiratory hygiene and maintain physical distance,” it advised.