Advertisement

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly Wednesday suspended the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Stanley Buba for a period of three months.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced his suspension after the SSA appeared before the House proceedings in Lafia.

He said the suspension was to pave way for thorough investigation on the activities of the state Urban Development Board (NUDB).

“Based on the resolution of the House, it was resolved that the SSA to Governor Sule on Development Control, Arc. Stanley Buba, should step aside to enable the committee carry out its duties effectively without interference,” he said.

He said the appearance of the SSA, Buba followed the House resolution of Monday, September 7, 2020 for the SSA to give some clarifications on the activities of the board in the state.

The speaker gave the committee three months to work and submit its report to the House.

The six man investigative committee members includes: David Maiyaki (PDP- Karu/Gitata), chairman, Mohammed Okpoku ( APC- Udege/Loko), deputy chairman, Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC-Awe south), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Abdullahi Angibi (APC Lafia central)and Mohammed Bello Isa (APC- Uke/Karshi) as members, while the secretary of the committee is the deputy clerk to the House, Ibrahim Musa.

Earlier, Buba while answering questions admitted that the Managing Director of the NUDB is the chief accounting officer of the board.

He said in the schedule of duties given to him by the governor, it includes granting of approval among others.

It would be recalled that the House ad hoc committee on Urban development, led by Suleiman Yakubu Azar, invited the management of Nasarawa state urban development board to settle leadership tussle between them, a situation which didn’t go down well to Buba, hence the need for the House to invite him to explain the rationale behind his actions.