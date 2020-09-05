Advertisement

From Ahmed SAKA, Bauchi

40 year old man has been arrested for allegedly rapinng four year old girl in side Mosque in Bauchi.

The suspect wasbeateb by the angry mob and later he was rescued by the police.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command. DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil confirmed the incident in a statement he distributed to newsmen today Saturday in Bauchi .He said ” one Jamilu Abdullahi

‘M’ of Igbo Quarters reported at the Township Police Station that on same date at about 0920hrs that angry mob were beating an unknown person at aminu street, team of police officers move to the scene the suspect was rescued with various degree of injuries and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment whom was identify as Yusuf Bako ‘M’ aged 50years of Yakubu Wanka Street Bauchi, lured one Hauwa’u Jamilu ‘F’ aged 4years to a Mosque located at Aminu Street and “had canal knowledge with her”. Yusuf Bako confessed to the crime.”

Wakil said When interrogation he stated that he was arrested and imprisoned sometimes in the year 2001 and 2015 for the same offence. Further, claimed to be among the fortunate inmate recently pardon by the State on the eve of Corona virus.

He said the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State

Command CP Lawan Tanko Jimeta psc, call on the good people of the state to continue exercising their civil responsibility of pointing and giving vital information that may ease police in its operations to steam the state of all form of crime and criminality.