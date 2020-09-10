Advertisement

An Igbo Group, Voice from the East, VEAST, has called for the cancellation of sharia law in Nigeria, saying that it is “murderous and an islamic expansionist agenda.”

The group made the call in a press statement issued to journalists in Enugu , after their adhoc meeting on the death sentence passed on one Yahaya Sharif Aminu, a tijaniya islamic sect in Kano.

The statement signed by the Convener of VEAST, Comrade Kindness Jonah noted that because Sharia was evil, that was why Mrs. Bridget Agbahime , an Igbo woman in Wambai Market was killed in Kano in 2016 for the “satanic flimsy excuse of speaking against islamic Prophet Mohamed.”

The group lamented the scenario in islamized Nigeria where the constitution is demonically tainted with Sharia which breeds callous death sentences for the unreasonable excuse of blasphemy.

The group wondered what blasphemy was doing in the constitution of a nation said to be a secular state.

“It is an aberration to implement Sharia Code in a secular state as started in 1999 by the then Governor of Zamfara State, a fiendish tonic needed by some disgruntled muslims to unleash callous death sentences to people they can accuse of speaking against their prophet Mohammed.”

The group maintained that sharia remains an anti democracy and anti modernity, and so archaic that no meaningful person or nation can ever fathom the satanic idiocy enshrined in its implementation.

Jonah noted with all fierce anger that the condemnation of Sharif Yahaya Aminu, a musician in Kano by an upper sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the State for speaking against islamic prophet Mohammed , is the worst verbalization of man’s inhumanity to man.

He queried how a said prophet would command his followers to be fighting for him when he is perceived to be so powerful that his is credited to be the prophet of a god.

According to Comrade Kindness Jonah, “the founder of any religion should be strong enough to fight for himself in any case of abuse of his name by anybody at that. Otherwise, such a prophet is a weakling, and so, he is not worthy of any followership.”

Jonah said ‘‘‘ Mohamed fought many battles while on earth and killed many millions of people and conquered many nations in forceful conversion to his religion. He is certainly very strong, and too powerful enough to fight for and defend himself in any case of abuse of his name by anybody. So, modern Nigeria cannot afford this callous waste of lives by sharialized condemnations by sharia courts in Northern Nigeria.

“Enough of this madness and murderous islamic code called sharia in Nigeria. Enogh is enough. Nigerians should rise up now and mull on the Federal Government to obliterate this satanic-demonic islamic code of destruction and death called sharia from Nigeria’s constitution right now before it is too late.”