Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi on Friday expressed satisfaction with the fast pace of work at the Kafin Madaki Special School in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Mohammed made this known when he paid an unscheduled visit to the 1,000 capacity female students hostel in Ganjuwa local government area.

” I am delighted that the level of the work has reached 80 per cent completion according to the contractual standards and conditions.

”I want the contractor handling the project to hasten work on the remaining 20 per cent of the project which include toilets and construction of spacious floor within the perimetre fence of the hostel.

“The floor would provide additional convenience and further secure the students against reptiles and other related dangers” he said.

Speaking, Hajiya Jamila Koko, the principal of the school commended Gov. Mohammed for the renovation and other innovations in the education sector in the state.