Rabiu Omaku

The General Manager of the Nasarawa Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) Abdullahi Labaran Maina has faulted the Nigeria Police for sabotaging the effort of the para-military.

The G.M in an exclusive interview said the organization was saddled with the responsibility of fighting crime, effecting arrest and handed over to the police as well aiding in the area of traffic control and sanitary officers.

Maina appealed to the House of Assembly to come up with a law that would enhance and empower NAYES.

He said the organization with useful information from the intelligence unit arrested bandits identified to be a Book Haram member from Toto Local Government.

He said other criminals released by the police also include two criminals arrested in Doma and Obi Local Governments with guns.

He identified lack of synergy between the Police and NAYES as a serious setback in the fight against criminal elements in the state.

“Do you know that we arrested two criminals with guns in Doma and the criminal was released a day after while the one of Obi killed our staff who served as an informant”.

He said NAYES is assuring the people of Nasarawa state of hiding identity of all those given them useful information of the hideout of criminal elements that would lead to their arrest.

“Police have jeopardise our effort by releasing criminals arrested with gun in Dom’a and Obi respectively, This affect our surveillance and information gathering.

“We find it easier to do our work because we have enough personnel cut across the thirteen Local Governments

Abdullahi Labaran Maina hinted that the major constraint of NAYES was the recent disclosure of their informant to criminal elements by the police.

“The development potent danger to personnel of the Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme”.

On the effort of NAYES within Ombi 1 axis,Maina averred that Ombi 1,The seat of Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic,Lafia was taken over by cultists,He maintained that his men alongside other security outfits are working assiduously to nip the rising wave of crime by the bud.

The General Manager revealed that NAYES have a staff strength of 4,500 personnel across the state

He however explained that the organization is poised to assist in the area of maintenance of law and order.

“We have a total number of 756 staff stationed in the state capital while others posted outside the seat of power”.

He said NAYES have Zonal offices in Keffi and Akwanga comprises of 20 man committee, Appealing to the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule to assist the organization with functional vehicles.

The General Manager explained that shortage of operational vehicle hinders the operation of the organization, He revealed that NAYES has only one functional vehicle.

The commissioner of police, Bola Longe could not be reached for comment at press time.