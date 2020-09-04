Advertisement

As part of organised effort to rid the Federal Road Safety Corps of indiscipline and corrupt elements, the Board, Federal Road Safety Commission has granted approval for the award of various degrees of punishment to 28 officers of the Corps in accordance with the provisions of the FRSC Regulation on Discipline. The officers had been found culpable for desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, scandalous behaviour, drivers license racketeering, patrol misconduct, among others.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the approval which reaffirms the Corps’ resolve to align with the anti corruption policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration was granted during the meeting of the Board on Friday, 4th September, 2020.

According to him, the sanctions consist of 8 Dismissals, 10 Termination of Appointments, 5 Reduction in Ranks and 5 Loss of Seniority.

While reemphasizing the need for personnel to desist from any act of indiscipline, the Board Chairman, Barrister Bukhari Bello revealed that the disciplinary actions are to serve as deterrent to others who may form the habit of contravening established regulations and tarnishing the good image of the Corps.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi re-stated that his administration will continue to operate on the tripod of Consultation, Reward and Punishment as he called on staff to internalize the ideals of the founding fathers whose drive and commitment were geared towards saving lives.

It will be recalled that since the inception of the leadership of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as the Corps Marshal, the Federal Road Safety Corps has ensured the entrenchment of discipline among its personnel with continuous clamp down on corrupt elements while a reasonable number of staff have received different punishments for misconducts and in the same vein, many staff have been commended and appreciated for disciplined and exemplary conducts.