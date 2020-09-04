Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Culture and Tourism has rolled out series of entertainment events to enliven the ember months.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ugonna Ibeh, who disclosed this at a Media parley, on Thursday, said the events will include New Yam Festival, traditional delicacies, wrestling, talent hunts, drama, concerts and other entertainment carnivals.

While he stated that the fiesta would bring revenue to the state, he noted that it would move Enugu “to the next level in entertainment.”

According to him, the chains of events which will span the whole ember months, will commence with “Enugu To The World Talent 19” which would have culminated in Easter but was disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Enugu To The World Talent 19,” according to him, will take place on October 3, 2020 while the audition for the d-day will take place on September 30, 2020 to be held at Bambo Garden Events Centre at GRA, Enugu.

He said that subsequently, the 11th edition of South East Entertainment Award will follow suit on December 5, 2020 at Elim Events Centre.

Ibeh pointed out that on December 12, 2020, the Enugu Cultural Exposition, EXPO and Traffic Jam, comprising New Yam festival,Iriji, Wrestling, Concerts, Arts Exhibition, etc will take place. This will be followed by the exhibition of the culinary habit of the people where different local delicacies will be showcased and the 17 local government areas of the state with coverge for the event that will take place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

” We are going to do Enugu Cultural Exposition and Traffic Jam but we are going to the Cultural Expo first which starts on 12th December with Iriji festival, Wrestling, and local delicacies. It is going to be featuring all the who is who in Nigeria Music Entertainment Industry.

“It is a way of uniting our people, in fact, it is the homecoming entertainment event. We want to make our people feel happy during the upcoming Yelutide.

” We are trying to do something that will bring them to Enugu. We need something that will make the people flood the state. It will affect the economy and this is what the Ministry is doing, trying to activate Enugu State through entertainment,” he said.