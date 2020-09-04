Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Hajiya Hadiza Umar Abubakar for defrauding a job seeker, Nuraddeen Abubakar of N3,000,000( Three Million Naira only) through a fake promise of securing employment for him in the EFCC.

The suspect was arrested in a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), as she sent her son to make a transaction, unaware that the Commission has placed a Post No Debit (PND) on all her accounts. The detention of her son in the bank, led her to show up and her eventual arrest by the Commission.

The suspect had charged her victim a whopping N6million, which she claimed would enable her secure a job for him in the EFCC. A part payment of N3million was made into the suspect’s account by the victim on October 29, 2019, while the balance was to be paid after the victim had received his Employment Letter, promised to be delivered, two weeks from the date of the part payment, with November 7, 2019 as the due date.

In his petition to the EFCC, the victim, who revealed that he came in contact with the suspect, through her son, stated that he had not received the promised EFCC Employment Letter from the suspect, nine months after making the part payment to her.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.