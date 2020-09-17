Advertisement

Presidemt Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly have been asked to focus on improving the fledgling Nigerrian economy, creating jobs for the teeming youths of the country as well as combating the increasing insecurity in the country instead of promoting bills that will divide the country.

A human rights and pro-democracy organisation, Human Rights, Liberty Access, Peace Defenders’Foundation (HURIDE), gave this advice in a statement condemning Water Resources Bill which was made available to newsmen in Onitsha weekend.

In the statement signed by their chairman, Dede UzorA, Uzor, and the legal secretary,Bar Ada Obinna Edozie, the group called on the President and the National Assembly to follow democratic process by adhering to the popular wish of Nigerians.

Condeming the bills in the strongly worded statement, the group told the National Assembly to drop bill because apart from being another way of bringing back the controversial RUGA policy through the back door, it is also unpopular and undemocratic.

“Federal Government and the National Assembly should not take Nigerians for a ride. The proponents of the bill are people who want to divide Nigeria at all cost. People who don’t have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

This Water Resources Bill is a ploy to bring back RUGA through the back door in order to pave way for the Fulanis to take over Nigerian land.

The bill is dead on arrival because majority of Nigerians are against it. The National Assembly should drop the bill. It is unpopular” HURIDE said.

The group advised the legislature to focus on bills that will lift the economy of the country and the welfare of Nigerrians.

They said ” we don’t need RUGA through the back door.We don’t need electricity bill and fuel hikes. We are tired of inceasant increments”.

HURIDE asked Nigerians to be prepared to join in the massive protest against the Water Resources Bill and indiscriminate increase in utility bills if the National Assembly and Federal Government fail to listen to the voice of the people.

“If they are genuinely a democratic government, they should follow the popular wish of Nigerians.

Buhari should focus on economy, insecurity and job creation. This Government should stop taking Nigerians for granted, stop creating hardship and unnecessary tension in the land”. Dede Uzor warned.