At least 10 families are feared trapped in their homes following a landslide in Akwakuma area of Imo State, Southeast Nigeria.
Residents have made distressed calls to the State Government for their rescue.
Worst hit is Trinity street where the impact of heavy rains has restricted residents indoors for days.
No fewer than 10 families are currently trapped by the disaster caused by the heavy downpour of rains.
When contacted, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Ecological Matters, Austin Nwachukwu, allayed fears; stressing that the government will move quickly to address the situation.