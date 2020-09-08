Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo Anambra state, -Nigeria Police Zone 13 in Ukpo, Anambra State Danmallam Mohamed has instructed the Commissioner of Police, Anambra, CP John Abang to immediately investigate and report back a disturbing video and information about the arrival and distribution of a hoard of Fulani insurgents in Anambra communities.

According to a statement from the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer(ZPPRO)-DSP Nkeiru Nwode, ” the Nigeria Police Zone 13 in Ukpo,Anambra state has come into knowledge of a viral vid-eo purporting an exodus of elements whom according to the source purported to have been Fulani insurgent migrants into Agulu and Adazi areas of Anambra State by a barrage of motorcycles.

“The content of the video also stated that the migration was intended to wreak mayhem on some communities of the state and called on the people to be vigilant and resist any attempt at heisting their localities. The video went on to allege that there was an assemblage of these suspicious characters at the Hausa Quarters in Awka wherefrom their journey took off.

“Germane as it could seem to be, the Assistant Inspector General of Police; Danmallam Mohammed Psc,fdc, warns that while raising alarms on security, caution should be adopted so as not to incite the public against law and order and cause disaffection, tension and false security impression on the people and the land.

“The AIG have directed the Anambra State Command Commissioner of Police; Abang John fdc, to tighten the security of Anambrarians and also to wade into the video and examine the the contents so shared and get back to the Zone for clarification.”

Consequent upon the forgoing, the AIG implored the citizens to be calm and go about their legal duties without fear of harassment.”