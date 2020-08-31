Advertisement

A couple of weeks back, I have written an extensive article with the heading “Gov. Bala and Political Gladiators”, in which I said categorically that, whenever a government is increasingly becoming intolerant of selfish interests of unpatriotic individuals who do not mean well for the people, this particular government is bound to be subjectively crucified by naysayers, arbitrarily attacked by predators who feel offended, whenever any policy and/or programme is initiated in the best interest of the poor masses, because their optimum concern is their personal interest.

These unpatriotic people, as i said, indulge in, and are engrossed in corruption, nepotism, egotism and all sort of abominable acts to the detriment of the poor masses. They, therefore, develop sheer envy, needless jealousy, hatred and acrimony against anybody who intends to bring changes for the betterment of the citizens. They become obstacle at the threshold of everything success and their devilish intention triggers them to go to every extent to ensure that every government that has the masses at heart, is put to disgrace by mischievously fabricating and peddling preposterous lies.

Since after the defection of the former speaker of the house of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara from the People’s Democratic party PDP to the All Progressive Congress APC, there have been hits by some PDP members in the state to become estranged from the party in order to team up with the former speaker in the APC. While Some of these people have since expressed their rebellion against the state governor and the PDP in the state on ground of purported Injustice, others have honourably attributed their decision to personal ground.

It could be recalled that in the last two weeks, Hon. Mohammed A. Sadiq resigned his position as Commissioner of Commerce and Industry. The former Commissioner in a statement dated August 21, 2020 said, his resignation was voluntary, in good faith and on personal ground. He described the experience garnered in the carbinet of Gov. Bala as “profusely rewarding” and thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him.

In the letter of his resignation the former Commissioner was fair enough to have indicated clearly that there was nothing faulty that had prompted his decision but, rather purely personal. But part of his letter reads ” i must appreciate my boss HE Rt. Yakubu Dogara for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same”. This is a hint that, what informed his decision was to team up with his boss, nothing more.

In the same vein, there was indication given last week by Sen Isah Mohammed Hamma Misau while fielding questions from a group of Journalists in Bauchi, saying that their expectations of joining the PDP at the wake of the 2019 general elections have been dashed.

The former Senator who represented the Bauchi Central District declared that the contributions they made to the PDP that led to its winning the gubernatorial election had been thrown to the wind to the extent that they had been relegated to the background.

There is doubt he contributed to the inception of this administration in the state but, I doubt if his contribution was initially out of patriotism for the progress of the State. If it were, the determined stride and bold steps taken by the PDP led administration in the state would rather motivate him to further increase his bond with state governor to move the state forward, than express his intention to defect to the APC.

Isah Hamma Misau also alleged that as top members of the party and considering the sacrifice they made, they are not been carried along in the affairs of the party in the state adding that, “during the congresses of the party, our camp was not consulted neither were we allowed to make inputs in the exercise”. But when reminded by the Journalists

“was it not you who was appointed as Chairman of the recovery panel set up by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, Sen. Hamma said that,” yes, I was appointed but of what benefit has it been to my supporters, none of our supporters have benefitted from that, and, you know that politics is all about benefit”.

The aforementioned last sentence by the former senator “politics is all about benefit” made all his allegations invalid and baseless. Beside, he declared that, “our political mentor, former Speaker of House of Reps, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has left for the APC, we too are holding consultations with our supporters and by the grace of God in the next two weeks we are leaving the PDP. One of us, former Commissioner of Commerce left last week, this is to show that we are very serious”. With these statements, I need no bother, because he has tied himself with his tail. I wish he had attributed his decision to personal ground just as the former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry did. Alas! he resorted to painting the state government with a black brush.

In an interview published by vanguard in 2018 when he was leaving the APC for the PDP, Was it not Senator Isah Hamma that had said, “In APC, if you are maltreated, you have nowhere to channel your grievances. Everybody knows that there is discipline in PDP. If you are treated unfairly you know where to report your grievances, and you will be heard.

“I hear fake stories of rejection by my people and how they are not with me. But you can see the crowd for yourself, I am overwhelmingly loved by my people. I don’t need APC to win an election in my constituency”.

When he switched to the PDP in 2018, the party accorded him uncommon gesture by giving him automatic ticket to contest the senatorial seat, I feel such a gesture is worthy of reciprocity, alas! Hamma reciprocated with rainstorm of attacks on the PDP.

My only question is, what has changed in the APC that attracted Senator Misau to turn back?

On weather or not the defection of the likes of Senator Hamma will affect the Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed politically and/or in his efforts to the take the state to the highest height; it’s a debatable topic but, the quality and progressive-minded people surrounding the governor and the satisfaction of leadership style expressed by the masses, surely the pendulum will continue to swing towards the governor. He shall not be affected politically, neither shall he be deflected by those Gladiators, from his determination to take the state to the promised land.

Maijama’a, Faculty of Communication, BUK writes.

sulaimanmaija@gmail.com