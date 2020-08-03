Advertisement

From Ali Galaduma, Bauchi

Bishop Hilary Nanman Dachelen of Roman Catholic Dioceses of Bauchi has revealed that he was shocked after he was told to be the Bishop of Bauchi State in 2018.

The Bishop stated that, “I shocked when I was told to be a Bishop of Bauchi and i cried literally, Bauchi? I was shock even the concept of been a Bishop. I was really shocked and what came to my mind is that so all the troubles of the entire dioceses had to be on top of my head that was the first thing that cross my mind”.

Speaking to journalists yesterday on his three years anniversary as the Bishop of Bauchi Dioceses, Dachelen said if you entrusted everything in the hands of God three years is just like three days

He said, “I say I don’t enter trouble, any little mistake is Bishop, any little thing they would say is Bishop. Bishop did these and that because as a priest I knew how we look at other Bishops.

According to him, both members and other priests have high expectation and sometimes their expectations cannot be made and now he find himself in that situation saying it was pretty tough about that and he was in shocked

He expaklained that “The journey I will say it has not really been my journey. It has been all about the Lord, is the Lord that has been leading I want to give glory to God Almighty, the father and to our blessed mother Mary. They have been the one who have been accompanying me to these days all this while.

The most respected Bishop said Christians need to entrusted all into the hand of Jesus He would sort their problems out automatically, adding that, “you see the diocese moving on and you see priority sorted out, you see the day passes by, three years is like three days I give glory to God is not about myself”.

He said his second challenges was when he was told that he was posted to Bauchi State, he said, Bauchi? “I don’t like Bauchi a told of all places, how am I going to battle with this? considering the fact that they have a high parcentage of Muslims class, in the whole of northeast Bauchi dioceses is the one with highest number of Muslims and highly minimized number of Christians on the whole of the northeast but today is history and glory be to God”.

He continue, “When you look at the all dioceses Panshin, Shemdam all make up of Christians, Jos is all Christians and then Jalingo almost fifty fifty Christians and Muslims then you go to Maiduguri despite what is happening there, there are more Christians, Yola even there are Christians almost sixty percent of the population but in Bauchi is not the case is less than twenty percent Christians so is not easy to really navigate along both religion”.

Most Revered Dachelen said it require a lot of mission of presents, mission of dialogue, mission of peace, equity, mission diplomacy, mission of reconciliation saying his whole life is been spend in the work of God, you can win all the Muslims over to you so you make sure the religion keep going

He said to really work for God in Bauchi you need love. “It is really a mission of love, and that is why since I came I believe in preaching by love I don’t want too much talk talk on issues that can be very controversial and I believe like Jesus lets live our lives just like Samuel Will, Ghandi would once like to say I don’t like Christians but I like Jesus because Christians do not live the way Christ lived. Christ live by example and been love to the people is been Christ to the people because he is the truth, the way and life and he is love”.