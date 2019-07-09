Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, youths in the Southwest, under the

aegis of PDP Youths Congress, PDPYC have said that Speaker of the

House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has been instructed by a

leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC to begin the suspension

of some notable PDP Reps members next week.

The youths warned of the consequences of President Muhammadu Buhari’s

silence in the face of flagrant lawlessness and authoritarianism being

perpetrated by his party leaders in collaboration with Speaker of the

House of Representatives.

Rising from its monthly meeting held in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the

Convener, Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, in a release alleged that a

meeting was held in Abuja on Friday night where Gbajabiamila was

instructed by a certain leader of the APC to flush out about ten PDP

members who are seen as arrowheads of the opposition against the

illegal appointment of Minority Principal Officers by the Speaker.

The PDP youths, who disclosed that another meeting will be held in

Ibadan, Oyo State in two weeks time, added that Nigerians should

recall that the PDP sent a letter dated June 21, 2019 to the Speaker

on on June 26, 2019 in which names of minority principal officers were

listed. Gbajabiamila however ignored the letter and announced other

members as minority principal officers, an action which caused uproar

in the House on Wednesday.

The PDP had responded yesterday, by suspending Hon. Ndudi Elumelu,

Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon

Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid, on the ground

that preliminary examination by the National Working Committee showed

that the roles played by them in the House of Reps minority principal

officers’ issue bordered on indiscipline, insubordination and

disobedience of party directives contrary to Section 58

(1)(b)(c)(f)(h) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Ostensibly in response to the PDP’s suspension of the minority

principal officers imposed by Gbajabiamila, the meeting of last night

was called and the Speaker was expressly instructed to suspend Hon.

Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Muraina Ajibola, Hon. Yakubu Barde, Hon.

Chukwuka Onyema, Hon. T. J. Yussuf and Hon Mark Gbillah.

Calling on President Buhari to stop playing ostrich to lawlessness

being perpetrated in his name, the PDP youths pointed out that

Nigerians with one day ask questions as to what took place under him

as President.

They said that the entire world knows the position of majority and

minority parties in the Parliament. The world knows that once the

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament are elected, it is the

majority and minority parties that appoint other principal officers.

Therefore, if in a Federal Government headed by President Buhari, a

man who claims to have integrity, a Speaker of the House of

Representatives, who allowed APC to chose its majority principal

officers but disallowed PDP from doing same, is now being directed to

suspend notable members of opposition in the House, Nigerians are

watching.

President Buhari should remember that those party members of his that

are perpetrating crude illegalities all in the desperate bid of a

certain leader of the party to be President in 2023, will not be

mentioned in future. Only the President will be mentioned when in

future, Nigerians will make reference to whatever that is done now.

Today, when making reference to those who ruled Nigeria in the past,

no one will mention the names of those who worked with them and on

this House of Reps issue, only the name of Buhari will be mentioned in

future as both the President and leader of APC under whose rules of

the House were violated and members threatened by a Speaker who is

fast becoming a dictator.

Therefore, as an elderly person, who should be making restitutions for

whatever he had done wrong in the past, President Buhari should safe

his name and do the right thing during this second term, so that in

future, Nigerians will remember him for good and not as a President,

under whose impunity and disregard for laid down rules reigned

supreme.