From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agricultures (NACCIMA) Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the signing of the AfCFTA during the AU Submit in Niamey on 7th July saying that is a good oment for Nigeria industries.

Iya Aliyu said the signing by President Buhari was a courageous decision and a fullfilment of the will of Nigerians after a rigorous consultative process involving all stakeholders across the country.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the NACCIMA President and copy made available to newsmen in Bauchi adding that the signing was done when the Nigerian industries needed it most.

She said now the hard work must begin if Nigeria especially the private sector is to reap the benefits of the agreement.

The NACCIMA President advised that close attention must be paid to the operational phase which has commenced especially the rules of origin, the Pan African digital payment platform, Web based and mobile applications for business, and an African Trade Observatory Portal.

She advised that that the Organised private sector must work closely together to enable the private businesses and manufacturers harness the potentials of the Agreement.

Iya Aliyu said NACCIMA was already putting finishing touches to arrangements for seminars, workshops and Advocacy programmes to enable Chambers to key into and take advantage of the opportunities under the Agreement which is expected to create a huge continental trading place on the African continent.