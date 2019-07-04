The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara chapter, has resolved to boycott state government activities over alleged intimidation and harassment of members by security personnel attached to the Government House, Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting summoned by the chapel’s Chairman, Malam Umar Muhammad.

Muhammad, while briefing newsmen after the meeting held on Monday in Gusau, said that members resolved to ignore assignments and press statements emanating from the state government.

“The resolve to boycott the activities of the state government is total and shall continue until our members feel it is safe to call it off,” he said.

NAN reports that the newsmen were particularly irked by the attitude of the security men who prevented them from covering the courtesy visit to Gov Bello Matawallen by his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, and Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former Sokoto governor.