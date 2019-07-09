The popular and well sought after ‘Amigos Supermarket’ also known as ‘4U Supermarket’, in Wuse 2, Abuja, was gutted by fire on Tuesday.

Mr Jerry Timvh, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service, confirmed this in an interview with  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Timvh said that the fire outbreak, which affected only the warehouse section of the store, started at about 1:30p.m but was successfully put out by firefighters at 7:30p.m.

According to him, the cause of the fire is yet to be discovered as investigation is ongoing.

“The fire incident led to the loss of many goods in the store but an exact estimate of how much is yet to be revealed.

“The fire did not affect the main supermarket as it was controlled to reduce wild spread.

“There was no casualty as shoppers and staff of the store were able to evacuate the store immediately the fire started,” he said.

Amigos supermarket name was changed to ‘4U supermarket’ in 2015. 

