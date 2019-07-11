July 11, 2019
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautions the Buhari Presidency and
the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish any contemplation of
increasing pump price of fuel from the already excruciating N145 per
liter.
Our position is predicated on our unwavering stand, as a party committed
to the welfare of Nigerians, that any increase in fuel price will result
in upsurge in cost of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship
being faced by Nigerians, who are already overburdened by the APC in the
last four years.
The PDP firmly holds that, at a time like this, rather than musing an
increase in the price of such an essential commodity, a responsive
leadership ought to be engaging stakeholders and seeking ways to achieve
a reduction in the interest of the people.
Our party insists that the price comparison being contemplated by the
APC-controlled Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to warrant
an increase, is untenable and further demonstrates that the APC is a
party of selfish, unfeeling and insensitive individuals, who relish in
inflicting pain and anguish on Nigerians for their selfish desires.
Moreover, in arguing that petrol price is cheap in Nigeria without also
comparing our market and production variables as well as social and
economic infrastructure, with those obtainable in other countries, the
APC-controlled NNPC is trying to play on the intelligence of Nigerians
to pave way for further fleecing of our citizens.
Such anti-people position can only come from leaders who do not have the
mandate of the people and as such think that they are not answerable or
accountable to the citizenry
This is the same APC, which, in 2015, promised to reduce fuel pump
price, only for it to jerk it up from N87 per liter, stabilized by the
PDP, to an exorbitant N145, from which it now seeks a further increase.
Moreover, the APC-led Federal Government has no justification whatsoever
to contemplate any increase in pump price of fuel, when President
Muhammadu Buhari has failed to recover the N9 trillion ($25 billion) oil
money stolen under his watch, through sleazy contracts, as detailed in
the leaked NNPC memo.
President Buhari had also failed to recover the N1.1 trillion worth of
crude oil allegedly stolen, using 18 unregistered companies, reportedly
linked to APC interests.
It is therefore unacceptable that rather than recovering the over N10
trillion stolen oil money and channeling same to our domestic energy
needs, the APC-led Federal Government is seeking to shift the burden of
the humongous corruption in the NNPC, as confirmed by the new Group
Managing Director, Mele Kyari, on our already deprived and impoverished
compatriots.
It is saddening that at a time Nigerians should have been enjoying the
benefits of Atiku Abubakar’s economic recovery plan, they are still
being faced with apprehensions of more economic hardship under the
hypocritical and unfeeling APC.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary