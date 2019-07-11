July 11, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautions the Buhari Presidency and

the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish any contemplation of

increasing pump price of fuel from the already excruciating N145 per

liter.

Our position is predicated on our unwavering stand, as a party committed

to the welfare of Nigerians, that any increase in fuel price will result

in upsurge in cost of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship

being faced by Nigerians, who are already overburdened by the APC in the

last four years.

The PDP firmly holds that, at a time like this, rather than musing an

increase in the price of such an essential commodity, a responsive

leadership ought to be engaging stakeholders and seeking ways to achieve

a reduction in the interest of the people.

Our party insists that the price comparison being contemplated by the

APC-controlled Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to warrant

an increase, is untenable and further demonstrates that the APC is a

party of selfish, unfeeling and insensitive individuals, who relish in

inflicting pain and anguish on Nigerians for their selfish desires.

Moreover, in arguing that petrol price is cheap in Nigeria without also

comparing our market and production variables as well as social and

economic infrastructure, with those obtainable in other countries, the

APC-controlled NNPC is trying to play on the intelligence of Nigerians

to pave way for further fleecing of our citizens.

Such anti-people position can only come from leaders who do not have the

mandate of the people and as such think that they are not answerable or

accountable to the citizenry

This is the same APC, which, in 2015, promised to reduce fuel pump

price, only for it to jerk it up from N87 per liter, stabilized by the

PDP, to an exorbitant N145, from which it now seeks a further increase.

Moreover, the APC-led Federal Government has no justification whatsoever

to contemplate any increase in pump price of fuel, when President

Muhammadu Buhari has failed to recover the N9 trillion ($25 billion) oil

money stolen under his watch, through sleazy contracts, as detailed in

the leaked NNPC memo.

President Buhari had also failed to recover the N1.1 trillion worth of

crude oil allegedly stolen, using 18 unregistered companies, reportedly

linked to APC interests.

It is therefore unacceptable that rather than recovering the over N10

trillion stolen oil money and channeling same to our domestic energy

needs, the APC-led Federal Government is seeking to shift the burden of

the humongous corruption in the NNPC, as confirmed by the new Group

Managing Director, Mele Kyari, on our already deprived and impoverished

compatriots.

It is saddening that at a time Nigerians should have been enjoying the

benefits of Atiku Abubakar’s economic recovery plan, they are still

being faced with apprehensions of more economic hardship under the

hypocritical and unfeeling APC.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary