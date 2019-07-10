President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Super Eagles for another spectacular outing that has confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the Next Level in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.

With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles.

The President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

He affirms that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.

President Buhari assures the players that Nigerians are praying for them to fly higher and get to the peak of the tournament, knowing that the taste of victory is sweet and what they have achieved so far is pleasing to Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Senate to investigate Shiite’s invasion of NASS, Edo Assembly crisis

NEXT ARTICLE

Leave Adeboye alone, direct your protest to govt., CAN tells musicians

Related Post

Frank Backs Sanusi on Nigeria’s Bankruptcy

Frank Backs Sanusi on Nigeria’s Bankruptcy
/ Jun 27
SARS Reform, State Police: President Buhari Directs Justice Ministry, IGP, NHRC To Work Out Modalities For Implementation

SARS Reform, State Police: President Buhari Directs Justice Ministry, IGP, NHRC To Work Out Modalities For Implementation
/ Jun 4
Baru Tasks Petroleum Engineers on Energy Security

Baru Tasks Petroleum Engineers on Energy Security
/ Apr 27
Audio tape: Coalition backs CBN governor, warns blackmailers 

Audio tape: Coalition backs CBN governor, warns blackmailers 
/ May 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)